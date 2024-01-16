Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ: AZN) is 35.76x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AZN is 0.54. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) is $164.18, which is $14.34 above the current market price. The public float for AZN is 3.10B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.20% of that float. On January 16, 2024, AZN’s average trading volume was 5.84M shares.

AZN) stock’s latest price update

Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ: AZN)’s stock price has dropped by -2.59 in relation to previous closing price of 69.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2024-01-16 that Over 300 companies, including AstraZeneca, Anglo American, Endeavour Mining, Heathrow Airport and British American Tobacco, will start to include nature-related disclosures as part of their annual corporate reporting. Some of the early-adopter companies, which have a combined value of US$4 trillion, have committed to begin reporting on nature-related issues in their 2023 results, while others will start with their 2024 or 2025 results, it was announced as the agreement was formalised at the Davos summit today.

AZN’s Market Performance

AZN’s stock has fallen by -2.30% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.61% and a quarterly rise of 0.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.20% for Astrazeneca plc ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.17% for AZN’s stock, with a -1.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AZN Trading at 3.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.10%, as shares surge +1.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZN fell by -2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.56. In addition, Astrazeneca plc ADR saw 0.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.41 for the present operating margin

+63.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Astrazeneca plc ADR stands at +7.41. The total capital return value is set at 7.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.30. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN), the company’s capital structure generated 78.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.11. Total debt to assets is 30.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.