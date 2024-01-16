Assessing the Risk and Potential of CN Energy Group Inc’s (CNEY) Stock

In the past week, CNEY stock has gone down by -4.21%, with a monthly decline of -44.29% and a quarterly plunge of -52.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.29% for CN Energy Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.33% for CNEY’s stock, with a -64.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: CNEY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CNEY is 0.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CNEY currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On January 16, 2024, CNEY’s average trading volume was 3.06M shares.

CNEY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: CNEY) has jumped by 7.91 compared to previous close of 0.05. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-12-21 that The most oversold stocks in the materials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

CNEY Trading at -35.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.80%, as shares sank -46.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNEY fell by -4.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0653. In addition, CN Energy Group Inc saw -18.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.94 for the present operating margin

+13.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for CN Energy Group Inc stands at +6.53. The total capital return value is set at 1.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.02.

Based on CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.48. Total debt to assets is 2.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.66.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.