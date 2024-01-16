Assessing the Risk and Potential of Applied Digital Corporation’s (APLD) Stock

The stock of Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) has gone up by 1.63% for the week, with a 27.38% rise in the past month and a 44.87% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.49% for APLD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.89% for APLD’s stock, with a 23.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for APLD is also noteworthy at 4.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for APLD is 70.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.85% of that float. The average trading volume of APLD on January 16, 2024 was 3.21M shares.

APLD) stock’s latest price update

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.46 in relation to its previous close of 7.84. However, the company has experienced a 1.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-03 that The latest trading day saw Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) settling at $6.84, representing a -1.72% change from its previous close.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLD stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for APLD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APLD in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $14 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

APLD Trading at 28.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.73%, as shares surge +21.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLD rose by +1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +267.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.21. In addition, Applied Digital Corporation saw 11.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLD starting from MOORE VIRGINIA, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $4.87 back on Nov 29. After this action, MOORE VIRGINIA now owns 178,630 shares of Applied Digital Corporation, valued at $73,050 using the latest closing price.

MOORE VIRGINIA, the Director of Applied Digital Corporation, sale 45,000 shares at $4.72 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that MOORE VIRGINIA is holding 193,630 shares at $212,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-79.53 for the present operating margin

+19.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Digital Corporation stands at -80.60. The total capital return value is set at -34.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.26. Equity return is now at value -52.56, with -20.83 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Digital Corporation (APLD), the company’s capital structure generated 155.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.93. Total debt to assets is 34.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 358.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.

Conclusion

In summary, Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.