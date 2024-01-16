Assessing the Risk and Potential of Amazon.com Inc.’s (AMZN) Stock

The stock of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has seen a 6.46% increase in the past week, with a 4.84% gain in the past month, and a 16.84% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for AMZN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.29% for AMZN stock, with a simple moving average of 19.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Right Now?

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 80.73x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AMZN is at 1.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 50 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AMZN is $182.89, which is $28.27 above the current market price. The public float for AMZN is 9.07B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.95% of that float. The average trading volume for AMZN on January 16, 2024 was 50.99M shares.

AMZN) stock’s latest price update

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.36 compared to its previous closing price of 155.18. However, the company has seen a 6.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-15 that Amazon (AMZN) possesses solid growth attributes, which could help it handily outperform the market.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMZN stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for AMZN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMZN in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $200 based on the research report published on January 09, 2024 of the current year 2024.

AMZN Trading at 5.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +3.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMZN rose by +6.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.45. In addition, Amazon.com Inc. saw 1.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMZN starting from Selipsky Adam, who sale 500 shares at the price of $144.61 back on Jan 05. After this action, Selipsky Adam now owns 118,060 shares of Amazon.com Inc., valued at $72,305 using the latest closing price.

Selipsky Adam, the CEO Amazon Web Services of Amazon.com Inc., sale 500 shares at $145.63 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Selipsky Adam is holding 118,560 shares at $72,815 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.63 for the present operating margin

+43.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amazon.com Inc. stands at -0.53. The total capital return value is set at 4.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.01. Equity return is now at value 12.53, with 4.39 for asset returns.

Based on Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), the company’s capital structure generated 106.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.48. Total debt to assets is 33.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.