Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for ARM is 1.02B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ARM on January 16, 2024 was 6.11M shares.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.66 in comparison to its previous close of 70.00, however, the company has experienced a -5.49% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2024-01-09 that CAMBRIDGE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arm Holdings plc (Nasdaq: ARM, “Arm”) today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, after market close. The company will host a conference call via audio webcast at 14:00 Pacific Time (17:00 Eastern Time / 22:00 Greenwich Mean Time) to review its financial results and business outlook. Financial and other statistical information to be discussed on this conference call. The live audi.

ARM’s Market Performance

ARM’s stock has fallen by -5.49% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.92% and a quarterly rise of 35.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.80% for Arm Holdings plc. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.03% for ARM’s stock, with a 16.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARM stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for ARM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARM in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $110 based on the research report published on December 26, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ARM Trading at 8.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.19%, as shares sank -3.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARM fell by -6.25%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.87. In addition, Arm Holdings plc. ADR saw -8.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.31 for the present operating margin

+92.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arm Holdings plc. ADR stands at +19.56. The total capital return value is set at 16.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.06.

Based on Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM), the company’s capital structure generated 5.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.13. Total debt to assets is 3.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.52.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.