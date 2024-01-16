Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.56 compared to its previous closing price of 20.40. However, the company has seen a -0.51% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-13 that We outline an Income Strategy for creating a self-sufficient portfolio for retirees and income-focused investors with $1 million to generate a life-long income stream. We explain the benefits of generating income through dividends and distributions rather than selling shares for capital gains. We compare the results of backtesting an income strategy with index investing for the past 24 years, starting from the year 2000.

Is It Worth Investing in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) Right Now?

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) is $20.94, which is $0.68 above the current market price. The public float for ARCC is 565.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARCC on January 16, 2024 was 3.47M shares.

ARCC’s Market Performance

ARCC stock saw an increase of -0.51% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.37% and a quarterly increase of 6.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.10% for Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.28% for ARCC stock, with a simple moving average of 5.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ARCC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARCC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $21 based on the research report published on January 08, 2024 of the current year 2024.

ARCC Trading at 2.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.82%, as shares surge +2.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCC fell by -0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.06. In addition, Ares Capital Corporation saw 1.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARCC starting from SCHNABEL MICHAEL KORT, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $17.84 back on May 02. After this action, SCHNABEL MICHAEL KORT now owns 15,000 shares of Ares Capital Corporation, valued at $267,600 using the latest closing price.

ROLL PENELOPE F, the Chief Financial Officer of Ares Capital Corporation, purchase 3,000 shares at $17.44 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that ROLL PENELOPE F is holding 60,500 shares at $52,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.30 for the present operating margin

+78.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ares Capital Corporation stands at +27.50. The total capital return value is set at 5.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.92.

Based on Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC), the company’s capital structure generated 128.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.32. Total debt to assets is 55.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.