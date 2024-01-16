Applied UV Inc (AUVI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ: AUVI) has increased by 67.11 when compared to last closing price of 2.28. Despite this, the company has experienced a 70.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-12 that Shares of smart building technology solutions provider Applied UV (NASDAQ: AUVI ) popped substantially higher on Friday on encouraging news. Earlier in the morning, management announced the launch of its groundbreaking Fighter Flex LED solution.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ: AUVI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AUVI is also noteworthy at -1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AUVI is 1.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.85% of that float. The average trading volume of AUVI on January 16, 2024 was 723.49K shares.

AUVI’s Market Performance

AUVI stock saw an increase of 70.09% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 84.95% and a quarterly increase of -50.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 29.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 23.67% for Applied UV Inc (AUVI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 78.20% for AUVI’s stock, with a -86.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AUVI Trading at 11.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.09%, as shares surge +104.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUVI rose by +70.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.24. In addition, Applied UV Inc saw 61.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AUVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-55.04 for the present operating margin

+20.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied UV Inc stands at -82.30. The total capital return value is set at -37.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.97. Equity return is now at value -80.01, with -36.98 for asset returns.

Based on Applied UV Inc (AUVI), the company’s capital structure generated 45.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.08. Total debt to assets is 23.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Applied UV Inc (AUVI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.