APA Corporation (APA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) has plunged by -2.67 when compared to previous closing price of 32.54, but the company has seen a -6.11% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-12 that As U.S. crude production gears up for new heights, our recommendation is to concentrate on domestic E&P companies with strong fundamentals, such as APA, FANG and MRO.

Is It Worth Investing in APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is above average at 6.50x. The 36-month beta value for APA is also noteworthy at 3.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for APA is 301.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.98% of that float. The average trading volume of APA on January 16, 2024 was 4.31M shares.

APA’s Market Performance

The stock of APA Corporation (APA) has seen a -6.11% decrease in the past week, with a -9.12% drop in the past month, and a -23.22% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for APA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.79% for APA’s stock, with a -16.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

APA Trading at -11.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares sank -11.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APA fell by -5.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.90. In addition, APA Corporation saw -11.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.89 for the present operating margin

+52.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for APA Corporation stands at +33.17. The total capital return value is set at 68.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 61.96. Equity return is now at value 181.76, with 11.22 for asset returns.

Based on APA Corporation (APA), the company’s capital structure generated 1,360.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.15. Total debt to assets is 43.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,320.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In summary, APA Corporation (APA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.