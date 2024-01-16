Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Regions Financial Corp. (RF)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE: RF) is above average at 7.58x. The 36-month beta value for RF is also noteworthy at 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 18 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RF is $20.24, which is $1.96 above than the current price. The public float for RF is 927.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.89% of that float. The average trading volume of RF on January 16, 2024 was 9.51M shares.

RF) stock’s latest price update

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE: RF) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.56 compared to its previous closing price of 18.57. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-15 that Get a deeper insight into the potential performance of Regions Financial (RF) for the quarter ended December 2023 by going beyond Wall Street’s top -and-bottom-line estimates and examining the estimates for some of its key metrics.

RF’s Market Performance

Regions Financial Corp. (RF) has seen a -5.72% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.91% gain in the past month and a 12.22% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for RF.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.77% for RF’s stock, with a 2.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RF stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for RF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RF in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $22 based on the research report published on January 09, 2024 of the current year 2024.

RF Trading at 5.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +0.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RF fell by -5.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.20. In addition, Regions Financial Corp. saw -5.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RF starting from Lusco C. Matthew, who sale 28,617 shares at the price of $17.47 back on Dec 08. After this action, Lusco C. Matthew now owns 103,307 shares of Regions Financial Corp., valued at $499,839 using the latest closing price.

Smith Ronald G., the SEVP of Regions Financial Corp., sale 10,000 shares at $20.93 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Smith Ronald G. is holding 281,151 shares at $209,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.58 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Regions Financial Corp. stands at +29.83. The total capital return value is set at 14.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.27. Equity return is now at value 15.14, with 1.52 for asset returns.

Based on Regions Financial Corp. (RF), the company’s capital structure generated 17.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.10. Total debt to assets is 1.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Regions Financial Corp. (RF) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.