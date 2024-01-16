Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)

The 36-month beta value for PACB is also noteworthy at 1.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PACB is $12.27, which is $5.56 above than the current price. The public float for PACB is 256.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.73% of that float. The average trading volume of PACB on January 16, 2024 was 5.93M shares.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB)’s stock price has dropped by -4.14 in relation to previous closing price of 7.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -28.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that PacBio’s (PACB) revenue growth in the fourth quarter is likely to have been boosted by continued strength in its sequencing systems.

PACB’s Market Performance

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) has seen a -28.62% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -19.25% decline in the past month and a -16.54% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.28% for PACB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.56% for PACB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -35.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PACB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PACB stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for PACB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PACB in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $11 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PACB Trading at -19.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.29%, as shares sank -24.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACB fell by -28.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.16. In addition, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc saw -31.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PACB starting from Van Oene Mark, who sale 31,012 shares at the price of $7.77 back on Jan 09. After this action, Van Oene Mark now owns 910,171 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, valued at $241,056 using the latest closing price.

HENRY CHRISTIAN O, the of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $10.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that HENRY CHRISTIAN O is holding 1,086,095 shares at $200,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PACB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-237.58 for the present operating margin

+38.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc stands at -244.92. The total capital return value is set at -18.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.40. Equity return is now at value -44.46, with -16.63 for asset returns.

Based on Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB), the company’s capital structure generated 168.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.77. Total debt to assets is 53.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 166.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.24.

Conclusion

In summary, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.