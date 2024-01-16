Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Mercer International Inc. (MERC)

The 36-month beta value for MERC is also noteworthy at 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MERC is $8.88, which is -$0.96 below than the current price. The public float for MERC is 37.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.81% of that float. The average trading volume of MERC on January 16, 2024 was 346.94K shares.

MERC) stock’s latest price update

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC)’s stock price has soared by 10.07 in relation to previous closing price of 8.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-09 that NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mercer International Inc. (Nasdaq: MERC) today announced that Juan Carlos Bueno, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Short, Chief Financial Officer & Secretary, will be presenting at the following upcoming conference:

MERC’s Market Performance

MERC’s stock has risen by 9.33% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 17.99% and a quarterly rise of 17.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.24% for Mercer International Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.42% for MERC’s stock, with a 10.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MERC Trading at 7.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MERC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +11.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MERC rose by +9.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.30. In addition, Mercer International Inc. saw 3.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MERC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.20 for the present operating margin

+21.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mercer International Inc. stands at +10.83. The total capital return value is set at 18.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.95. Equity return is now at value -19.46, with -5.19 for asset returns.

Based on Mercer International Inc. (MERC), the company’s capital structure generated 163.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.00. Total debt to assets is 50.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 161.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.12.

Conclusion

In summary, Mercer International Inc. (MERC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.