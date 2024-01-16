Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Elevai Labs, Inc. (ELAB)

The public float for ELAB is 6.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.41% of that float. The average trading volume of ELAB on January 16, 2024 was 163.65K shares.

ELAB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB) has jumped by 58.48 compared to previous close of 1.71. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 56.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-12 that Elevai Labs (NASDAQ: ELAB ) just reported results for the third quarter of 2024. Elevai Labs reported earnings per share of -7.8 cents.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

ELAB’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 7.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.39% for Elevai Labs, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 50.27% for ELAB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 21.32% for the last 200 days.

ELAB Trading at 21.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.33%, as shares surge +86.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELAB rose by +96.53%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8824. In addition, Elevai Labs, Inc. saw 48.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In summary, Elevai Labs, Inc. (ELAB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.