Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is above average at 11.93x. The 36-month beta value for CMCSA is also noteworthy at 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CMCSA is $49.94, which is $6.95 above than the current price. The public float for CMCSA is 3.98B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.06% of that float. The average trading volume of CMCSA on January 16, 2024 was 18.63M shares.

CMCSA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) has dropped by -0.65 compared to previous close of 43.27. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2024-01-12 that “You’ve decided to rip off fans by exclusively broadcasting tomorrow’s Chiefs vs. Dolphins wild-card game on Peacock.

CMCSA’s Market Performance

CMCSA’s stock has fallen by -0.12% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.75% and a quarterly drop of -2.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.70% for Comcast Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.93% for CMCSA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMCSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMCSA stocks, with Pivotal Research Group repeating the rating for CMCSA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMCSA in the upcoming period, according to Pivotal Research Group is $58 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CMCSA Trading at 0.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMCSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares sank -1.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMCSA fell by -0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.80. In addition, Comcast Corp saw -1.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMCSA starting from Armstrong Jason, who sale 41,663 shares at the price of $42.63 back on Nov 20. After this action, Armstrong Jason now owns 14,458 shares of Comcast Corp, valued at $1,776,016 using the latest closing price.

ROBERTS BRIAN L, the Chairman of Board & CEO of Comcast Corp, sale 616,143 shares at $41.92 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that ROBERTS BRIAN L is holding 16,909,517 shares at $25,827,421 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMCSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.63 for the present operating margin

+57.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Comcast Corp stands at +4.42. The total capital return value is set at 11.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.78. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 5.88 for asset returns.

Based on Comcast Corp (CMCSA), the company’s capital structure generated 131.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.88. Total debt to assets is 41.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In summary, Comcast Corp (CMCSA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.