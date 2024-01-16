Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN)

The 36-month beta value for AQN is also noteworthy at 0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AQN is $6.94, which is $0.53 above than the current price. The public float for AQN is 688.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.54% of that float. The average trading volume of AQN on January 16, 2024 was 4.42M shares.

AQN stock's latest price update

The stock of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE: AQN) has increased by 0.30 when compared to last closing price of 6.39.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2024-01-11 that OAKVILLE, ON, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) (“AQN”) today announced plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Friday, March 8, 2024, before market open. AQN will hold an earnings conference call at 8:30 a.m.

AQN’s Market Performance

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) has experienced a -3.62% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.45% rise in the past month, and a 11.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.80% for AQN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.64% for AQN’s stock, with a -11.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQN stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for AQN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AQN in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $7.50 based on the research report published on January 08, 2024 of the current year 2024.

AQN Trading at 4.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -2.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQN fell by -4.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.44. In addition, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp saw 1.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AQN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.57 for the present operating margin

+19.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp stands at -7.85. The total capital return value is set at 3.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.75. Equity return is now at value -4.52, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN), the company’s capital structure generated 144.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.07. Total debt to assets is 42.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In summary, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.