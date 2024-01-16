Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Akso Health Group ADR (AHG)

The 36-month beta value for AHG is also noteworthy at 0.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AHG is 22.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.20% of that float. The average trading volume of AHG on January 16, 2024 was 104.69K shares.

The stock of Akso Health Group ADR (NASDAQ: AHG) has increased by 20.22 when compared to last closing price of 0.89.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AHG’s Market Performance

Akso Health Group ADR (AHG) has experienced a -10.83% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 77.74% rise in the past month, and a -37.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.94% for AHG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.67% for AHG’s stock, with a 59.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AHG Trading at 13.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.56%, as shares surge +87.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHG fell by -10.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +214.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8902. In addition, Akso Health Group ADR saw 44.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.19 for the present operating margin

+9.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akso Health Group ADR stands at -100.08. The total capital return value is set at -135.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -125.63. Equity return is now at value -228.89, with -91.68 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.37.

Conclusion

In summary, Akso Health Group ADR (AHG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.