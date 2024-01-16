An In-Depth Look at Ford Motor Co.’s (F) Stock Performance

The stock of Ford Motor Co. (F) has seen a -3.29% decrease in the past week, with a 2.69% gain in the past month, and a -4.50% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.44% for F. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.46% for F’s stock, with a -6.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) is 7.51x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for F is 1.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ford Motor Co. (F) is $12.98, which is $1.52 above the current market price. The public float for F is 3.93B and currently, short sellers hold a 3.52% of that float. On January 16, 2024, F’s average trading volume was 54.26M shares.

F) stock’s latest price update

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F)’s stock price has plunge by -2.13relation to previous closing price of 11.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.29% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-15 that Zacks.com users have recently been watching Ford Motor Company (F) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock’s prospects.

Analysts’ Opinion of F

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for F stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for F by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for F in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $12 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

F Trading at 4.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought F to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +1.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, F fell by -3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.01. In addition, Ford Motor Co. saw -5.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at F starting from FIELD JOHN DOUGLAS, who purchase 182,000 shares at the price of $11.05 back on Dec 08. After this action, FIELD JOHN DOUGLAS now owns 720,176 shares of Ford Motor Co., valued at $2,010,590 using the latest closing price.

FARLEY JR JAMES D, the President and CEO of Ford Motor Co., sale 79,921 shares at $12.86 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that FARLEY JR JAMES D is holding 1,638,667 shares at $1,027,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for F

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.05 for the present operating margin

+15.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ford Motor Co. stands at -1.25. The total capital return value is set at 3.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.46. Equity return is now at value 14.27, with 2.39 for asset returns.

Based on Ford Motor Co. (F), the company’s capital structure generated 324.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.46. Total debt to assets is 54.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 207.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ford Motor Co. (F) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.