An In-Depth Look at Camber Energy Inc’s (CEI) Stock Performance

The stock of Camber Energy Inc (CEI) has seen a -24.00% decrease in the past week, with a -18.57% drop in the past month, and a -59.24% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.91% for CEI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.55% for CEI’s stock, with a -74.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Camber Energy Inc (AMEX: CEI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CEI is -1.71. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for CEI is 103.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.02% of that float. On January 16, 2024, CEI’s average trading volume was 3.91M shares.

CEI) stock’s latest price update

Camber Energy Inc (AMEX: CEI)’s stock price has plunge by -6.56relation to previous closing price of 0.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -24.00% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-10-04 that The most oversold stocks in the energy sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

CEI Trading at -33.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.70%, as shares sank -21.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEI fell by -23.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2156. In addition, Camber Energy Inc saw -25.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-733.79 for the present operating margin

+68.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Camber Energy Inc stands at -18039.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 48.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Camber Energy Inc (CEI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.