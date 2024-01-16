Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE: AMPX) has increased by 10.38 when compared to last closing price of 4.53.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-10 that In an increasingly wireless world, batteries are becoming more than just the item you forgot to buy on Christmas Eve. They play an essential role in the world’s move to renewable energy.

Is It Worth Investing in Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE: AMPX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 3.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AMPX is 18.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.34% of that float. On January 16, 2024, the average trading volume of AMPX was 500.07K shares.

AMPX’s Market Performance

The stock of Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) has seen a 8.70% increase in the past week, with a 31.93% rise in the past month, and a 33.69% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.10% for AMPX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.88% for AMPX’s stock, with a -17.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPX stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for AMPX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMPX in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $10 based on the research report published on January 11, 2024 of the current year 2024.

AMPX Trading at 27.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.92%, as shares surge +35.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPX rose by +8.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.31. In addition, Amprius Technologies Inc saw -5.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPX starting from Bornstein Jonathan, who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $4.44 back on Jan 02. After this action, Bornstein Jonathan now owns 0 shares of Amprius Technologies Inc, valued at $666,260 using the latest closing price.

Amprius, Inc., the 10% Owner of Amprius Technologies Inc, sale 100,000 shares at $3.54 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Amprius, Inc. is holding 65,215,552 shares at $353,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-409.19 for the present operating margin

-123.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amprius Technologies Inc stands at -393.11. The total capital return value is set at -40.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.78. Equity return is now at value -46.70, with -38.24 for asset returns.

Based on Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX), the company’s capital structure generated 4.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.97. Total debt to assets is 3.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 62.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.59.

Conclusion

To sum up, Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.