Allakos Inc (ALLK) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Allakos Inc (ALLK) by analysts is $9.88, which is $8.54 above the current market price. The public float for ALLK is 66.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.82% of that float. On January 16, 2024, the average trading volume of ALLK was 864.38K shares.

ALLK) stock’s latest price update

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ: ALLK)’s stock price has plunge by -55.18relation to previous closing price of 2.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -55.63% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2024-01-16 that Allakos Inc said on Tuesday that it plans to discontinue the development of its experimental skin disease drug after it failed two mid-stage studies.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

ALLK’s Market Performance

Allakos Inc (ALLK) has seen a -55.63% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -57.86% decline in the past month and a -33.00% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.13% for ALLK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -53.31% for ALLK’s stock, with a -61.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ALLK Trading at -45.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.78%, as shares sank -59.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLK fell by -58.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.78. In addition, Allakos Inc saw -50.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLK

The total capital return value is set at -75.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -75.20. Equity return is now at value -58.79, with -47.33 for asset returns.

Based on Allakos Inc (ALLK), the company’s capital structure generated 15.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.66. Total debt to assets is 12.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.28.

Conclusion

To sum up, Allakos Inc (ALLK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.