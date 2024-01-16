Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.38 in comparison to its previous close of 42.81, however, the company has experienced a -2.84% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-15 that Affirm (AFRM) is poised for long-term growth driven by improving gross merchandise value, active merchants and transactions.

Is It Worth Investing in Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AFRM is at 3.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The public float for AFRM is 224.83M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.45% of that float. The average trading volume for AFRM on January 16, 2024 was 20.06M shares.

AFRM’s Market Performance

AFRM’s stock has seen a -2.84% decrease for the week, with a 5.74% rise in the past month and a 124.68% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.92% for Affirm Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.45% for AFRM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 99.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFRM stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for AFRM by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for AFRM in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $44 based on the research report published on January 10, 2024 of the current year 2024.

AFRM Trading at 17.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares sank -5.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +137.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFRM fell by -2.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +341.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.02. In addition, Affirm Holdings Inc saw -14.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFRM starting from Linford Michael, who sale 65,000 shares at the price of $52.00 back on Dec 27. After this action, Linford Michael now owns 99,063 shares of Affirm Holdings Inc, valued at $3,380,000 using the latest closing price.

Linford Michael, the Chief Financial Officer of Affirm Holdings Inc, sale 65,000 shares at $50.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Linford Michael is holding 99,063 shares at $3,250,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.81 for the present operating margin

+83.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Affirm Holdings Inc stands at -62.05. The total capital return value is set at -11.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.70. Equity return is now at value -35.31, with -11.63 for asset returns.

Based on Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM), the company’s capital structure generated 212.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.05. Total debt to assets is 66.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.