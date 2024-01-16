Aeries Technology Inc. (AERT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AERT is -0.73. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AERT is 13.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.35% of that float. On January 16, 2024, AERT’s average trading volume was 238.80K shares.

AERT) stock’s latest price update

Aeries Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AERT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.55 compared to its previous closing price of 2.51. However, the company has seen a gain of 17.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AERT’s Market Performance

Aeries Technology Inc. (AERT) has experienced a 17.15% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.00% rise in the past month, and a -74.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.61% for AERT.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.23% for AERT’s stock, with a -67.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AERT Trading at -5.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AERT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.51%, as shares surge +10.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AERT rose by +17.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.46. In addition, Aeries Technology Inc. saw 12.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AERT

The total capital return value is set at -2.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.41. Equity return is now at value -0.66, with -0.62 for asset returns.

Based on Aeries Technology Inc. (AERT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.09.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aeries Technology Inc. (AERT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.