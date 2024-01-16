Adamas One Corp (JEWL) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Adamas One Corp (JEWL) has gone up by 18.18% for the week, with a 40.69% rise in the past month and a -2.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.47% for JEWL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.53% for JEWL’s stock, with a -22.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Adamas One Corp (NASDAQ: JEWL) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.30. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for JEWL is 15.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JEWL on January 16, 2024 was 83.11K shares.

JEWL) stock’s latest price update

Adamas One Corp (NASDAQ: JEWL)’s stock price has soared by 8.51 in relation to previous closing price of 0.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 18.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-09 that Adamas One Corp has announced the formation of its new wholly owned subsidiary, Adamas Technologies, which will be responsible for research & development, partnerships, and deployment of lab-grown diamond-based solutions for the technology industry. The lab-grown diamond manufacturer said lab-grown diamonds’ thermal conductivity and durability make them ideal for use in semiconductor devices in the industrial and technology sectors, with properties that are expected to increase efficiency and speed of leading-edge circuitry.

JEWL Trading at 17.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JEWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.15%, as shares surge +44.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JEWL rose by +18.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5726. In addition, Adamas One Corp saw 6.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JEWL starting from Grdina John, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $2.51 back on Jan 26. After this action, Grdina John now owns 6,759,458 shares of Adamas One Corp, valued at $50,156 using the latest closing price.

Grdina John, the President and CEO of Adamas One Corp, purchase 40,000 shares at $2.67 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that Grdina John is holding 6,739,458 shares at $106,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JEWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-499.62 for the present operating margin

-235.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adamas One Corp stands at -618.79.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Adamas One Corp (JEWL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.