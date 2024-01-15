Zevra Therapeutics Inc (ZVRA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for ZVRA is also noteworthy at 1.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ZVRA is 38.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.45% of that float. The average trading volume of ZVRA on January 14, 2024 was 237.51K shares.

ZVRA) stock's latest price update

Zevra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ZVRA)’s stock price has decreased by -1.82 compared to its previous closing price of 6.03. However, the company has seen a -0.34% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Nichol Ochsner – Vice President of Investor Relations Neil McFarlane – President and Chief Executive Officer Christal Mickle – Co-Founder and Chief Product Development Officer LaDuane Clifton – Chief Financial Officer, Secretary and Treasurer Joshua Schafer – Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President, Business Development Conference Call Participants Louise Chen – Cantor Fitzgerald Jonathan Aschoff – ROTH MKM Sumant Kulkarni – Canaccord Oren Livnat – H.C. Wainwright Operator Good morning, everyone.

ZVRA’s Market Performance

ZVRA’s stock has fallen by -0.34% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 22.57% and a quarterly rise of 29.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.11% for Zevra Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.21% for ZVRA’s stock, with a 16.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZVRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZVRA stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ZVRA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZVRA in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $12 based on the research report published on March 17, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ZVRA Trading at 18.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZVRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.05%, as shares surge +18.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZVRA fell by -0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.62. In addition, Zevra Therapeutics Inc saw -9.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZVRA starting from Anderson Thomas, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $4.88 back on Sep 06. After this action, Anderson Thomas now owns 10,000 shares of Zevra Therapeutics Inc, valued at $48,764 using the latest closing price.

Clifton R. LaDuane, the CFO, Secretary & Treasurer of Zevra Therapeutics Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $4.96 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Clifton R. LaDuane is holding 15,309 shares at $4,959 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZVRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-237.54 for the present operating margin

+87.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zevra Therapeutics Inc stands at -397.24. The total capital return value is set at -21.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.47. Equity return is now at value -49.51, with -30.88 for asset returns.

Based on Zevra Therapeutics Inc (ZVRA), the company’s capital structure generated 16.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.14. Total debt to assets is 12.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.93.

Conclusion

In summary, Zevra Therapeutics Inc (ZVRA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.