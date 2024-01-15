WPP Plc. ADR (WPP) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of WPP Plc. ADR (NYSE: WPP) has decreased by -1.13 when compared to last closing price of 47.03. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.99% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2024-01-12 that WPP “weighing options” for its 40% stake in Kantar should drive a reassessment of what this asset or parts of the group’s portfolio could be worth, suggests US bank Citi. Reports last week suggested WPP was mulling a sale of its Kantar holding and Citi reckons that, plus all the other associate and investment holdings, might be worth as much as £2.5 billion.

Is It Worth Investing in WPP Plc. ADR (NYSE: WPP) Right Now?

WPP Plc. ADR (NYSE: WPP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.35. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for WPP Plc. ADR (WPP) is $8.39, which is $4.03 above the current market price. The public float for WPP is 214.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WPP on January 14, 2024 was 156.83K shares.

WPP’s Market Performance

The stock of WPP Plc. ADR (WPP) has seen a -4.99% decrease in the past week, with a 0.19% rise in the past month, and a 3.52% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.59% for WPP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.45% for WPP’s stock, with a -7.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WPP Trading at 1.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +0.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPP fell by -4.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.69. In addition, WPP Plc. ADR saw -2.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WPP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.68 for the present operating margin

+17.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for WPP Plc. ADR stands at +4.73. The total capital return value is set at 15.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.18. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 1.92 for asset returns.

Based on WPP Plc. ADR (WPP), the company’s capital structure generated 195.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.11. Total debt to assets is 24.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To put it simply, WPP Plc. ADR (WPP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.