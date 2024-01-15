Worthington Enterprises Inc. (WOR) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Worthington Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: WOR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Worthington Enterprises Inc. (WOR) is $30.82, which is -$23.41 below the current market price. The public float for WOR is 30.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WOR on January 14, 2024 was 650.15K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

WOR) stock’s latest price update

Worthington Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: WOR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.31 in relation to its previous close of 54.40. However, the company has experienced a -1.93% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-20 that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (WOR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

WOR’s Market Performance

Worthington Enterprises Inc. (WOR) has seen a -1.93% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.88% gain in the past month and a 42.51% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.81% for WOR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.27% for WOR stock, with a simple moving average of 28.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WOR stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for WOR by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for WOR in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $58 based on the research report published on August 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

WOR Trading at 11.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -0.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOR fell by -1.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.63. In addition, Worthington Enterprises Inc. saw -5.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WOR starting from ANDERSON KERRII B, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $72.00 back on Aug 07. After this action, ANDERSON KERRII B now owns 64,415 shares of Worthington Enterprises Inc., valued at $359,980 using the latest closing price.

HORTON OZEY K JR, the Director of Worthington Enterprises Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $74.66 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that HORTON OZEY K JR is holding 39,069 shares at $74,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.56 for the present operating margin

+14.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Worthington Enterprises Inc. stands at +5.22. The total capital return value is set at 10.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.82. Equity return is now at value 17.94, with 8.51 for asset returns.

Based on Worthington Enterprises Inc. (WOR), the company’s capital structure generated 46.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.93. Total debt to assets is 21.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Worthington Enterprises Inc. (WOR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.