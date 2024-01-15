Woodward Inc (WWD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Woodward Inc (NASDAQ: WWD)’s stock price has plunge by 1.08relation to previous closing price of 137.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.71% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-08 that Woodward (WWD) expects Aerospace business to gain from strength in commercial markets as well as higher defense activity.

Is It Worth Investing in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ: WWD) Right Now?

Woodward Inc (NASDAQ: WWD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.36. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Woodward Inc (WWD) is $151.30, which is $11.85 above the current market price. The public float for WWD is 55.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WWD on January 14, 2024 was 344.65K shares.

WWD’s Market Performance

WWD’s stock has seen a 4.71% increase for the week, with a 2.48% rise in the past month and a 7.35% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.64% for Woodward Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.08% for WWD’s stock, with a 15.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WWD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for WWD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WWD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $153 based on the research report published on January 10, 2024 of the current year 2024.

WWD Trading at 4.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +1.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWD rose by +4.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.37. In addition, Woodward Inc saw 2.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WWD starting from Hobbs Randall, who sale 404 shares at the price of $133.60 back on Dec 07. After this action, Hobbs Randall now owns 45,342 shares of Woodward Inc, valued at $53,974 using the latest closing price.

COHN JOHN D, the Director of Woodward Inc, sale 2,500 shares at $136.49 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that COHN JOHN D is holding 20,531 shares at $341,218 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.78 for the present operating margin

+23.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Woodward Inc stands at +7.97. The total capital return value is set at 12.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.65. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 5.95 for asset returns.

Based on Woodward Inc (WWD), the company’s capital structure generated 36.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.50. Total debt to assets is 18.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Woodward Inc (WWD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.