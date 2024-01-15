WNS Holdings Limited ADR (WNS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of WNS Holdings Limited ADR (NYSE: WNS) has surged by 1.85 when compared to previous closing price of 64.77, but the company has seen a 7.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-04 that Investors with an interest in Business – Services stocks have likely encountered both Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) and WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

Is It Worth Investing in WNS Holdings Limited ADR (NYSE: WNS) Right Now?

WNS Holdings Limited ADR (NYSE: WNS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WNS is 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WNS is $77.10, which is $11.13 above the current price. The public float for WNS is 41.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WNS on January 14, 2024 was 294.00K shares.

WNS’s Market Performance

The stock of WNS Holdings Limited ADR (WNS) has seen a 7.25% increase in the past week, with a 7.11% rise in the past month, and a -2.34% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.83% for WNS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.11% for WNS stock, with a simple moving average of -5.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WNS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for WNS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WNS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $82 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

WNS Trading at 9.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares surge +3.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WNS rose by +7.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.47. In addition, WNS Holdings Limited ADR saw 4.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.58 for the present operating margin

+32.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for WNS Holdings Limited ADR stands at +11.22. The total capital return value is set at 15.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.67. Equity return is now at value 21.15, with 12.00 for asset returns.

Based on WNS Holdings Limited ADR (WNS), the company’s capital structure generated 46.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.73. Total debt to assets is 24.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WNS Holdings Limited ADR (WNS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.