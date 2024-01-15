Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Wintrust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: WTFC)’s stock price has dropped by -1.16 in relation to previous closing price of 95.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-11 that Besides Wall Street’s top -and-bottom-line estimates for Wintrust (WTFC), review projections for some of its key metrics to gain a deeper understanding of how the company might have fared during the quarter ended December 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Wintrust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: WTFC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wintrust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: WTFC) is above average at 9.46x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.22.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) is $105.17, which is $11.18 above the current market price. The public float for WTFC is 60.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WTFC on January 14, 2024 was 422.95K shares.

WTFC’s Market Performance

WTFC stock saw an increase of 2.44% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.44% and a quarterly increase of 25.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.32% for Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.68% for WTFC’s stock, with a 21.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTFC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for WTFC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WTFC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $101 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

WTFC Trading at 7.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTFC rose by +2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.35. In addition, Wintrust Financial Corp. saw 1.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTFC starting from WEHMER EDWARD J, who purchase 300 shares at the price of $23.14 back on Aug 23. After this action, WEHMER EDWARD J now owns 2,039 shares of Wintrust Financial Corp., valued at $6,942 using the latest closing price.

WEHMER EDWARD J, the FOUNDER AND EXECUTIVE CHAIR of Wintrust Financial Corp., purchase 300 shares at $23.14 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that WEHMER EDWARD J is holding 1,489 shares at $6,942 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Wintrust Financial Corp. stands at +22.71. The total capital return value is set at 9.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.83. Equity return is now at value 13.34, with 1.19 for asset returns.

Based on Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC), the company’s capital structure generated 75.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.90. Total debt to assets is 6.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.