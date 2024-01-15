Wingstop Inc (WING) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.50 in comparison to its previous close of 262.57, however, the company has experienced a 6.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-11 that These top-ranked stocks are likely to beat on the bottom line in their upcoming releases. Tap Amazon.com (AMZN), Deckers Outdoor (DECK), Wingstop (WING), Flowserve (FLS) and NVIDIA (NVDA).

Is It Worth Investing in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) Right Now?

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 113.54x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.65. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Wingstop Inc (WING) is $249.94, which is -$11.33 below the current market price. The public float for WING is 28.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WING on January 14, 2024 was 442.75K shares.

WING’s Market Performance

The stock of Wingstop Inc (WING) has seen a 6.54% increase in the past week, with a 4.99% rise in the past month, and a 49.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for WING.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.29% for WING’s stock, with a 32.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WING Trading at 10.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +3.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WING rose by +6.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $253.42. In addition, Wingstop Inc saw 1.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WING starting from Upshaw Donnie, who sale 6,699 shares at the price of $165.15 back on Sep 11. After this action, Upshaw Donnie now owns 173 shares of Wingstop Inc, valued at $1,106,317 using the latest closing price.

Skipworth Michael, the President and CEO of Wingstop Inc, sale 4,910 shares at $208.21 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Skipworth Michael is holding 19,242 shares at $1,022,311 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WING

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.13 for the present operating margin

+79.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wingstop Inc stands at +14.81. The total capital return value is set at 36.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.63.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Wingstop Inc (WING) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.