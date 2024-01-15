What Recent Market Trends Mean for Howard Hughes Holdings Inc’s (HHH) Stock

In the past week, HHH stock has gone down by -0.92%, with a monthly gain of 5.66% and a quarterly surge of 19.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.98% for Howard Hughes Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.86% for HHH’s stock, with a 7.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (NYSE: HHH) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.52. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HHH is 49.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HHH on January 14, 2024 was 261.54K shares.

HHH) stock’s latest price update

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (NYSE: HHH) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.81 compared to its previous closing price of 82.83. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-11 that THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HHH) (“the Company” or “Howard Hughes”) announced today that the Company will release 2023 fourth quarter and full year earnings on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, after the market closes and will hold its fourth quarter conference call on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 10:00 a.m.

Analysts’ Opinion of HHH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HHH stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for HHH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HHH in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $90 based on the research report published on July 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HHH Trading at 6.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HHH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +1.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HHH fell by -0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.79. In addition, Howard Hughes Holdings Inc saw -3.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HHH starting from Johnstone Douglas, who sale 658 shares at the price of $82.99 back on Jan 04. After this action, Johnstone Douglas now owns 8,332 shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, valued at $54,607 using the latest closing price.

Carman James, the President, Houston Region of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, sale 700 shares at $85.31 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that Carman James is holding 7,087 shares at $59,717 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HHH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.15 for the present operating margin

+26.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Howard Hughes Holdings Inc stands at +11.50. The total capital return value is set at 4.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.24. Equity return is now at value -16.54, with -5.65 for asset returns.

Based on Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (HHH), the company’s capital structure generated 135.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.54. Total debt to assets is 49.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (HHH) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.