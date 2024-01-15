What Recent Market Trends Mean for CSW Industrials Inc’s (CSWI) Stock

In the past week, CSWI stock has gone up by 5.87%, with a monthly gain of 11.95% and a quarterly surge of 20.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.18% for CSW Industrials Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.25% for CSWI stock, with a simple moving average of 26.88% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ: CSWI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ: CSWI) is 32.19x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CSWI is 0.73. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for CSW Industrials Inc (CSWI) is $199.00, which is -$14.93 below the current market price. The public float for CSWI is 15.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% of that float. On January 14, 2024, CSWI’s average trading volume was 70.80K shares.

CSWI) stock’s latest price update

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ: CSWI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.15 in relation to its previous close of 211.49. However, the company has experienced a 5.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-12-19 that With Quiver Quantitative’s recent institutional holdings data, we can see that hedge funds and asset managers have been increasing their holdings in CSW Industrials Inc. CSWI. Firms such as Vanguard, Wasatch Advisors, and Two Sigma Advisers have all recently added to their CSWI positions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSWI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSWI stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for CSWI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CSWI in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $149 based on the research report published on March 31, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CSWI Trading at 14.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.40% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +9.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSWI rose by +5.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $206.10. In addition, CSW Industrials Inc saw 3.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSWI starting from Armes Joseph B, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $202.79 back on Dec 15. After this action, Armes Joseph B now owns 51,997 shares of CSW Industrials Inc, valued at $202,792 using the latest closing price.

Armes Joseph B, the Chairman, President & CEO of CSW Industrials Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $176.12 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Armes Joseph B is holding 52,997 shares at $176,124 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.35 for the present operating margin

+41.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for CSW Industrials Inc stands at +12.72. The total capital return value is set at 16.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.91. Equity return is now at value 19.31, with 10.17 for asset returns.

Based on CSW Industrials Inc (CSWI), the company’s capital structure generated 60.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.72. Total debt to assets is 30.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.99.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CSW Industrials Inc (CSWI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.