Wesco International, Inc. (WCC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Wesco International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) has dropped by -1.73 compared to previous close of 172.65. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-03 that WESCO’s (WCC) third-quarter results reflect strong momentum across CSS and UBS business units. However, weakness in EES remains a concern.

Is It Worth Investing in Wesco International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) Right Now?

Wesco International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Wesco International, Inc. (WCC) is $193.60, which is $23.93 above the current market price. The public float for WCC is 43.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WCC on January 14, 2024 was 440.20K shares.

WCC’s Market Performance

WCC’s stock has seen a 0.49% increase for the week, with a 1.56% rise in the past month and a 16.68% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.21% for Wesco International, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.21% for WCC’s stock, with a 10.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WCC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for WCC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WCC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $180 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

WCC Trading at 6.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares sank -0.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WCC rose by +0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $173.49. In addition, Wesco International, Inc. saw -2.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WCC starting from Schulz David S., who sale 1,867 shares at the price of $167.07 back on Mar 01. After this action, Schulz David S. now owns 100,703 shares of Wesco International, Inc., valued at $311,920 using the latest closing price.

Porwal Hemant, the EVP Supply Chain & Operations of Wesco International, Inc., sale 13,000 shares at $154.12 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Porwal Hemant is holding 14,089 shares at $2,003,583 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.03 for the present operating margin

+20.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wesco International, Inc. stands at +4.02. The total capital return value is set at 15.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.96. Equity return is now at value 18.55, with 5.76 for asset returns.

Based on Wesco International, Inc. (WCC), the company’s capital structure generated 133.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.09. Total debt to assets is 40.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Wesco International, Inc. (WCC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.