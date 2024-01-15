Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.25 in relation to its previous close of 40.29. However, the company has experienced a -1.40% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-11 that Werner (WERN) announces the appointment of Nathan J. Meisgeier as its president.

Is It Worth Investing in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) Right Now?

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.18x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) by analysts is $43.88, which is $3.69 above the current market price. The public float for WERN is 62.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.12% of that float. On January 14, 2024, the average trading volume of WERN was 586.76K shares.

WERN’s Market Performance

The stock of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) has seen a -1.40% decrease in the past week, with a -1.20% drop in the past month, and a 2.66% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for WERN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.57% for WERN stock, with a simple moving average of -5.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WERN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WERN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for WERN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $37 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

WERN Trading at 0.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares sank -1.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WERN fell by -1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.65. In addition, Werner Enterprises, Inc. saw -5.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WERN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.15 for the present operating margin

+11.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Werner Enterprises, Inc. stands at +7.33. The total capital return value is set at 16.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.26. Equity return is now at value 10.28, with 4.92 for asset returns.

Based on Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN), the company’s capital structure generated 50.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.77. Total debt to assets is 23.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.

Conclusion

To sum up, Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.