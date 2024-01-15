Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, HOWL stock has gone down by -5.97%, with a monthly gain of 92.37% and a quarterly surge of 113.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.58% for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 27.68% for HOWL stock, with a simple moving average of 80.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOWL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HOWL is 0.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HOWL is 22.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% of that float. On January 14, 2024, HOWL’s average trading volume was 968.97K shares.

HOWL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOWL) has surged by 0.40 when compared to previous closing price of 5.02, but the company has seen a -5.97% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-06 that Werewolf Therapeutics is developing a “conditionally activated” interleukin-2 (IL-2) drug for the treatment of stage IV melanoma and metastatic cancers. The drug aims to deliver therapeutic doses of IL-2 selectively near the tumor, minimizing toxicity. Early data from phase 1 trials showed remarkable tolerability and PK/PD, as well as the faintest signals of efficacy.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOWL stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for HOWL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HOWL in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $9 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

HOWL Trading at 62.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.65%, as shares surge +80.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +101.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOWL fell by -5.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +101.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.06. In addition, Werewolf Therapeutics Inc saw 30.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HOWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-341.78 for the present operating margin

+84.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc stands at -328.09. The total capital return value is set at -36.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.60. Equity return is now at value -30.65, with -21.38 for asset returns.

Based on Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL), the company’s capital structure generated 12.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.72. Total debt to assets is 9.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.84.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.