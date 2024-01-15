Webuy Global Ltd (WBUY) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for WBUY is 16.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.63% of that float. The average trading volume for WBUY on January 14, 2024 was 1.27M shares.

WBUY) stock’s latest price update

Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ: WBUY)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.96 in comparison to its previous close of 0.50, however, the company has experienced a -8.53% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-21 that Both the calendar and the pipeline saw some movement this past week. Two large IPOs launched, one of which also priced, and two sizable deals submitted new filings. Eight IPOs submitted initial filings, led by three sizable names. Mach Natural Resources is currently the only IPO scheduled for the week ahead, although some small issuers may join the calendar late.

WBUY’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 8.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.11% for Webuy Global Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.89% for WBUY’s stock, with a -85.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WBUY Trading at -84.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBUY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.49%, as shares sank -20.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -89.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBUY fell by -8.53%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5716. In addition, Webuy Global Ltd saw -5.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Webuy Global Ltd (WBUY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.