W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE: GWW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.36x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) by analysts is $821.18, which is -$20.94 below the current market price. The public float for GWW is 44.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.62% of that float. On January 14, 2024, the average trading volume of GWW was 261.20K shares.

GWW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE: GWW) has increased by 0.60 when compared to last closing price of 837.07. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-22 that Investors interested in stocks from the Industrial Services sector have probably already heard of Global Industrial (GIC) and W.W. Grainger (GWW).

GWW’s Market Performance

W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) has seen a 2.86% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.56% gain in the past month and a 14.51% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.42% for GWW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.14% for GWW stock, with a simple moving average of 15.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GWW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GWW stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for GWW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GWW in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $930 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

GWW Trading at 4.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GWW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.13% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +2.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GWW rose by +2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $825.61. In addition, W.W. Grainger Inc. saw 1.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GWW starting from Thomson Laurie R, who sale 250 shares at the price of $801.50 back on Dec 04. After this action, Thomson Laurie R now owns 911 shares of W.W. Grainger Inc., valued at $200,375 using the latest closing price.

Macpherson Donald G, the Chairman and CEO of W.W. Grainger Inc., sale 2,477 shares at $776.37 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Macpherson Donald G is holding 87,668 shares at $1,923,071 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GWW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.55 for the present operating margin

+38.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for W.W. Grainger Inc. stands at +10.16. The total capital return value is set at 42.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.19. Equity return is now at value 67.28, with 23.68 for asset returns.

Based on W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW), the company’s capital structure generated 110.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.58. Total debt to assets is 35.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.84 and the total asset turnover is 2.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.