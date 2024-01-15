VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN)’s stock price has gone decline by 0.00 in comparison to its previous close of 5.45, however, the company has experienced a 8.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-29 that Vistagen (VTGN) has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, and belongs to a strong industry as well.

Is It Worth Investing in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VTGN is 0.74. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN) is $13.00, which is $7.55 above the current market price. The public float for VTGN is 24.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.73% of that float. On January 14, 2024, VTGN’s average trading volume was 591.90K shares.

VTGN’s Market Performance

VTGN stock saw an increase of 8.13% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 24.71% and a quarterly increase of 62.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.48% for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.84% for VTGN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 37.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTGN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VTGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VTGN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $15 based on the research report published on December 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

VTGN Trading at 28.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.10%, as shares surge +14.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTGN rose by +8.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.23. In addition, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc saw 6.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTGN starting from COMMODORE CAPITAL LP, who purchase 775,756 shares at the price of $23.15 back on Aug 07. After this action, COMMODORE CAPITAL LP now owns 1,575,000 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc, valued at $17,961,079 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTGN

The total capital return value is set at -143.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -145.34. Equity return is now at value -108.75, with -85.60 for asset returns.

Based on VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN), the company’s capital structure generated 22.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.38. Total debt to assets is 12.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 164.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is -0.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.82.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.