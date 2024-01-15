VirTra Inc (VTSI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

VirTra Inc (NASDAQ: VTSI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.95 compared to its previous closing price of 11.62. However, the company has seen a 2.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-09 that Picking stocks to buy before a market surge in price can be tricky. So many different variables make investors flock to a particular company and invest.

Is It Worth Investing in VirTra Inc (NASDAQ: VTSI) Right Now?

VirTra Inc (NASDAQ: VTSI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.96x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VTSI is 10.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.42% of that float. On January 14, 2024, the average trading volume of VTSI was 118.61K shares.

VTSI’s Market Performance

VTSI stock saw an increase of 2.13% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 41.05% and a quarterly increase of 137.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.96% for VirTra Inc (VTSI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.29% for VTSI’s stock, with a 69.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VTSI Trading at 45.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.72%, as shares surge +37.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +143.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTSI rose by +2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +202.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.89. In addition, VirTra Inc saw 21.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTSI starting from FERRIS ROBERT D, who sale 12,855 shares at the price of $8.16 back on Dec 04. After this action, FERRIS ROBERT D now owns 239,142 shares of VirTra Inc, valued at $104,958 using the latest closing price.

FERRIS ROBERT D, the Executive Chairman of VirTra Inc, sale 2,145 shares at $8.36 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that FERRIS ROBERT D is holding 236,997 shares at $17,938 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.16 for the present operating margin

+57.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for VirTra Inc stands at +6.91. The total capital return value is set at 6.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.74. Equity return is now at value 19.47, with 11.71 for asset returns.

Based on VirTra Inc (VTSI), the company’s capital structure generated 28.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.11. Total debt to assets is 17.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.49.

Conclusion

To sum up, VirTra Inc (VTSI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.