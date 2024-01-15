Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VBTX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) is $25.90, which is $3.82 above the current market price. The public float for VBTX is 52.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VBTX on January 14, 2024 was 310.86K shares.

VBTX stock's latest price update

The stock of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VBTX) has decreased by -1.25 when compared to last closing price of 22.36. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.17% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-09 that DALLAS, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Veritex Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VBTX) (“Veritex” or “the Company”), the parent holding company for Veritex Community Bank, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter 2023 results after the close of the market on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. The earnings release will be available on the Company’s website, https://ir.veritexbank.com/.

VBTX’s Market Performance

Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) has seen a -2.17% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.34% gain in the past month and a 18.01% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.78% for VBTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.60% for VBTX’s stock, with a 15.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VBTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VBTX stocks, with Hovde Group repeating the rating for VBTX by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for VBTX in the upcoming period, according to Hovde Group is $20.50 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

VBTX Trading at 5.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VBTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares sank -2.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VBTX fell by -2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.12. In addition, Veritex Holdings Inc saw -5.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VBTX starting from Morrison Gregory B, who purchase 1,734 shares at the price of $17.30 back on Oct 31. After this action, Morrison Gregory B now owns 29,636 shares of Veritex Holdings Inc, valued at $29,998 using the latest closing price.

Earley Terry, the Chief Financial Officer of Veritex Holdings Inc, purchase 306 shares at $21.42 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Earley Terry is holding 85,321 shares at $6,554 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VBTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Veritex Holdings Inc stands at +29.12. The total capital return value is set at 7.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.14. Equity return is now at value 9.97, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX), the company’s capital structure generated 98.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.50. Total debt to assets is 11.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.