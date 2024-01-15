Verisign Inc. (VRSN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Verisign Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) is above average at 29.12x. The 36-month beta value for VRSN is also noteworthy at 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VRSN is $231.87, which is $27.69 above than the current price. The public float for VRSN is 101.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.63% of that float. The average trading volume of VRSN on January 14, 2024 was 588.69K shares.

The stock of Verisign Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) has increased by 0.21 when compared to last closing price of 203.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-08 that Accumulation Vs. Distribution: Which Strategy Is Better?

VRSN’s Market Performance

VRSN’s stock has risen by 3.69% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.83% and a quarterly drop of -2.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.68% for Verisign Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.17% for VRSN’s stock, with a -3.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRSN stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for VRSN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VRSN in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $245 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

VRSN Trading at -1.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares sank -7.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRSN rose by +3.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $203.73. In addition, Verisign Inc. saw -0.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRSN starting from BIDZOS D JAMES, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $203.08 back on Jan 11. After this action, BIDZOS D JAMES now owns 506,306 shares of Verisign Inc., valued at $406,160 using the latest closing price.

BIDZOS D JAMES, the Exec. Chairman & CEO of Verisign Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $200.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10, which means that BIDZOS D JAMES is holding 508,306 shares at $800,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.19 for the present operating margin

+85.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verisign Inc. stands at +47.29. The total capital return value is set at 249.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 178.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 135.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In summary, Verisign Inc. (VRSN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.