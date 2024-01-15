Veracyte Inc’s (VCYT) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Veracyte Inc (VCYT) has seen a 3.07% increase in the past week, with a 3.76% gain in the past month, and a 26.17% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.78% for VCYT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.22% for VCYT’s stock, with a 7.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for VCYT is also noteworthy at 1.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VCYT is $32.17, which is $5.65 above than the current price. The public float for VCYT is 72.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.48% of that float. The average trading volume of VCYT on January 14, 2024 was 638.78K shares.

VCYT) stock’s latest price update

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT)’s stock price has decreased by -1.56 compared to its previous closing price of 26.94. However, the company has seen a 3.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-04 that Here, we have picked five Cathie Wood stocks, Palantir (PLTR), Veracyte (VCYT), PagerDuty (PD), Roku (ROKU) and UiPath (PATH), which are well-poised for healthy returns in 2024.

VCYT Trading at 2.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares sank -3.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCYT rose by +3.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.64. In addition, Veracyte Inc saw -3.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCYT starting from JONES EVAN/ FA, who sale 3,090 shares at the price of $30.17 back on Jul 19. After this action, JONES EVAN/ FA now owns 35,173 shares of Veracyte Inc, valued at $93,232 using the latest closing price.

JONES EVAN/ FA, the Director of Veracyte Inc, sale 838 shares at $30.14 during a trade that took place back on Jul 19, which means that JONES EVAN/ FA is holding 37,601 shares at $25,257 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.68 for the present operating margin

+57.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veracyte Inc stands at -12.33. The total capital return value is set at -3.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.33. Equity return is now at value -4.75, with -4.44 for asset returns.

Based on Veracyte Inc (VCYT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.35. Total debt to assets is 1.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.97.

Conclusion

In summary, Veracyte Inc (VCYT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.