Upbound Group Inc (UPBD) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Upbound Group Inc (NASDAQ: UPBD)’s stock price has plunge by -1.36relation to previous closing price of 32.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.73% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that Upbound (UPBD) recently announced a dividend increase of 9%. The company expects free cash flow to be in the band of $215-$235 million for 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Upbound Group Inc (NASDAQ: UPBD) Right Now?

Upbound Group Inc (NASDAQ: UPBD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 238.39x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Upbound Group Inc (UPBD) by analysts is $38.38, which is $5.84 above the current market price. The public float for UPBD is 47.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.76% of that float. On January 14, 2024, the average trading volume of UPBD was 435.57K shares.

UPBD’s Market Performance

UPBD’s stock has seen a -0.73% decrease for the week, with a 2.65% rise in the past month and a 14.06% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.89% for Upbound Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.77% for UPBD stock, with a simple moving average of 8.26% for the last 200 days.

UPBD Trading at 4.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +1.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPBD fell by -0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.49. In addition, Upbound Group Inc saw -4.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPBD starting from BROWN JEFFREY J, who purchase 912 shares at the price of $32.94 back on Jan 09. After this action, BROWN JEFFREY J now owns 82,147 shares of Upbound Group Inc, valued at $30,041 using the latest closing price.

BROWN JEFFREY J, the Director of Upbound Group Inc, purchase 988 shares at $27.61 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that BROWN JEFFREY J is holding 81,235 shares at $27,279 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.14 for the present operating margin

+30.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upbound Group Inc stands at +0.29. The total capital return value is set at 13.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.57. Equity return is now at value 1.52, with 0.32 for asset returns.

Based on Upbound Group Inc (UPBD), the company’s capital structure generated 318.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.12. Total debt to assets is 60.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 297.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, Upbound Group Inc (UPBD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.