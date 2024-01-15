Universal Corp. (UVV) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Universal Corp. (UVV) has gone down by -3.89% for the week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month and a 30.08% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.37% for UVV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.86% for UVV’s stock, with a 16.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Universal Corp. (NYSE: UVV) Right Now?

Universal Corp. (NYSE: UVV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Universal Corp. (UVV) is $59.00, which is -$1.32 below the current market price. The public float for UVV is 23.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UVV on January 14, 2024 was 184.10K shares.

UVV) stock’s latest price update

Universal Corp. (NYSE: UVV)’s stock price has dropped by -0.89 in relation to previous closing price of 60.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2024-01-14 that Altria owns over 10% of Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD), the world’s largest brewer.

UVV Trading at 3.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares sank -2.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UVV fell by -3.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.00. In addition, Universal Corp. saw -10.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UVV starting from Formacek Candace C, who sale 3,767 shares at the price of $54.94 back on Nov 22. After this action, Formacek Candace C now owns 26,975 shares of Universal Corp., valued at $206,965 using the latest closing price.

SLEDD ROBERT C, the Director of Universal Corp., sale 2,000 shares at $53.74 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that SLEDD ROBERT C is holding 15,080 shares at $107,481 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UVV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.08 for the present operating margin

+17.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universal Corp. stands at +4.83. The total capital return value is set at 8.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.32. Equity return is now at value 8.96, with 4.28 for asset returns.

Based on Universal Corp. (UVV), the company’s capital structure generated 60.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.81. Total debt to assets is 32.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Universal Corp. (UVV) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.