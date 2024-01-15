Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Dril-Quip, Inc.’s (DRQ) Stock

The stock of Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) has seen a -6.07% decrease in the past week, with a 1.45% gain in the past month, and a -17.84% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.24% for DRQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.42% for DRQ stock, with a simple moving average of -16.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE: DRQ) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DRQ is 0.85. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) is $30.33, which is $9.29 above the current market price. The public float for DRQ is 33.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.50% of that float. On January 14, 2024, DRQ’s average trading volume was 226.82K shares.

DRQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE: DRQ) has increased by 2.78 when compared to last closing price of 20.47. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.07% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-07 that Green energy has gained much traction in the past few decades, and big oil is taking the hit. The historic United Nations Climate Change Conference, better known as COP28, had just penned a deal that commits to transitioning away from fossil fuels and focusing on renewable energy sources.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRQ stocks, with Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. repeating the rating for DRQ by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DRQ in the upcoming period, according to Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. is $35 based on the research report published on March 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DRQ Trading at -5.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares sank -4.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRQ fell by -6.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.44. In addition, Dril-Quip, Inc. saw -9.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRQ starting from Jupp Terence Bartlett, who sale 1,414 shares at the price of $22.90 back on Jan 03. After this action, Jupp Terence Bartlett now owns 59,615 shares of Dril-Quip, Inc., valued at $32,381 using the latest closing price.

Bird Jeffrey J., the President & CEO of Dril-Quip, Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $23.15 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that Bird Jeffrey J. is holding 162,827 shares at $173,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.71 for the present operating margin

+26.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dril-Quip, Inc. stands at +0.12. The total capital return value is set at -1.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.05. Equity return is now at value -0.17, with -0.15 for asset returns.

Based on Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.57. Total debt to assets is 0.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.60.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.