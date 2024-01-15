Understanding the 3.81% Volatility Levels of Model N Inc’s (MODN) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Model N Inc (MODN) has gone up by 6.71% for the week, with a 20.76% rise in the past month and a 14.38% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.81% for MODN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.17% for MODN’s stock, with a -5.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Model N Inc (NYSE: MODN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.74.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Model N Inc (MODN) is $30.89, which is $3.84 above the current market price. The public float for MODN is 37.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MODN on January 14, 2024 was 377.53K shares.

The stock of Model N Inc (NYSE: MODN) has increased by 0.07 when compared to last closing price of 27.03.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that Model N (MODN) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock suggests that there could be more strength down the road.

Analysts’ Opinion of MODN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MODN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MODN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MODN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $25 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MODN Trading at 10.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares surge +14.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODN rose by +6.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.14. In addition, Model N Inc saw 0.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MODN starting from Anderson, Mark, Albert, who sale 2,350 shares at the price of $24.98 back on Jan 03. After this action, Anderson, Mark, Albert now owns 278,072 shares of Model N Inc, valued at $58,703 using the latest closing price.

Gulati Manisha Shetty, the Director of Model N Inc, sale 786 shares at $26.75 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that Gulati Manisha Shetty is holding 8,583 shares at $21,026 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MODN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.65 for the present operating margin

+54.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Model N Inc stands at -13.60. The total capital return value is set at -1.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.91. Equity return is now at value -27.13, with -7.60 for asset returns.

Based on Model N Inc (MODN), the company’s capital structure generated 252.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.63. Total debt to assets is 58.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 248.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Model N Inc (MODN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.