Understanding the 3.47% Volatility Levels of RBB Bancorp’s (RBB) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, RBB stock has gone down by -5.07%, with a monthly gain of 3.35% and a quarterly surge of 37.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.47% for RBB Bancorp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.51% for RBB stock, with a simple moving average of 27.92% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) Right Now?

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for RBB Bancorp (RBB) is $18.50, which is $0.9 above the current market price. The public float for RBB is 14.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RBB on January 14, 2024 was 56.10K shares.

RBB) stock’s latest price update

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.79 in relation to its previous close of 17.74. However, the company has experienced a -5.07% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that NEO, WIX, LNW, TM and RBB have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on January 9, 2024.

RBB Trading at 6.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -2.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBB fell by -5.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.81. In addition, RBB Bancorp saw -7.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBB starting from Wong Lee Joyce, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $18.82 back on Dec 14. After this action, Wong Lee Joyce now owns 40,036 shares of RBB Bancorp, valued at $94,100 using the latest closing price.

Kao James, the Director of RBB Bancorp, purchase 2,000 shares at $13.28 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Kao James is holding 447,776 shares at $26,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.23 for the present operating margin

The net margin for RBB Bancorp stands at +33.57. The total capital return value is set at 10.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.71. Equity return is now at value 9.85, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on RBB Bancorp (RBB), the company’s capital structure generated 89.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.30. Total debt to assets is 11.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, RBB Bancorp (RBB) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.