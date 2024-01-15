Understanding the 2.85% Volatility Levels of FormFactor Inc.’s (FORM) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of FormFactor Inc. (FORM) has seen a 4.25% increase in the past week, with a 0.82% gain in the past month, and a 12.40% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.85% for FORM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.85% for FORM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FORM is 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for FORM is $40.56, which is $1.3 above the current price. The public float for FORM is 76.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FORM on January 14, 2024 was 535.98K shares.

FORM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) has dropped by -0.10 compared to previous close of 39.30. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-10 that LIVERMORE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM) will report financial results for its 2023 fiscal fourth quarter on Wednesday, February 7th, 2024, at 1:25 p.m. Pacific Time. The public is invited to listen to a live webcast of FormFactor’s conference call on the Investors section of the company’s web site at www.formfactor.com.

Analysts’ Opinion of FORM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FORM stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for FORM by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for FORM in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $32 based on the research report published on July 17, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

FORM Trading at 2.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FORM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares surge +0.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FORM rose by +4.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.00. In addition, FormFactor Inc. saw -5.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FORM starting from Obregon-Jimenez Rebeca, who sale 8,490 shares at the price of $37.51 back on Dec 01. After this action, Obregon-Jimenez Rebeca now owns 11,603 shares of FormFactor Inc., valued at $318,461 using the latest closing price.

Shahar Shai, the CFO, SVP Global Finance of FormFactor Inc., sale 16,618 shares at $39.49 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Shahar Shai is holding 77,941 shares at $656,190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FORM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.71 for the present operating margin

+40.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for FormFactor Inc. stands at +6.78. The total capital return value is set at 8.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.93. Equity return is now at value -0.87, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on FormFactor Inc. (FORM), the company’s capital structure generated 6.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.87. Total debt to assets is 5.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FormFactor Inc. (FORM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.