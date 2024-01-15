Understanding the 10.45% Volatility Levels of Enliven Therapeutics Inc’s (ELVN) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Enliven Therapeutics Inc (ELVN) has gone down by -6.96% for the week, with a 21.42% rise in the past month and a -1.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.45% for ELVN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.17% for ELVN stock, with a simple moving average of -25.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ELVN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ELVN) is above average at 54.33x. The 36-month beta value for ELVN is also noteworthy at 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ELVN is 19.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 28.81% of that float. The average trading volume of ELVN on January 14, 2024 was 128.29K shares.

Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ELVN)’s stock price has increased by 7.24 compared to its previous closing price of 11.47. However, the company has seen a -6.96% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-18 that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. is a recently merged biopharma company focused on developing oncology candidates for leukemia and lymphoma. The company has raised $165 million in a private placement to fund its pipeline, which includes two phase 1 candidates. ELVN-001 targets chronic myeloid leukemia and shows promise in preclinical tests, while ELVN-002 is a selective HER2 inhibitor with potential in HER2-driven cancers.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELVN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ELVN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ELVN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $27 based on the research report published on March 29, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ELVN Trading at 1.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.82%, as shares surge +8.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELVN fell by -6.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.30. In addition, Enliven Therapeutics Inc saw -11.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELVN starting from Patel Anish, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $15.00 back on Jan 02. After this action, Patel Anish now owns 22,097 shares of Enliven Therapeutics Inc, valued at $165,053 using the latest closing price.

Hohl Benjamin, the Chief Financial Officer of Enliven Therapeutics Inc, sale 9,383 shares at $15.01 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that Hohl Benjamin is holding 0 shares at $140,839 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELVN

The total capital return value is set at -38.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.69. Equity return is now at value 1.69, with 1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 48.98.

Conclusion

In summary, Enliven Therapeutics Inc (ELVN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.