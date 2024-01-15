Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL)’s stock price has soared by 0.88 in relation to previous closing price of 425.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-08 that Investors with an interest in Business – Software Services stocks have likely encountered both Wipro Limited (WIT) and Tyler Technologies (TYL). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

Is It Worth Investing in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) Right Now?

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 115.77x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TYL is at 0.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for TYL is $462.56, which is $33.56 above the current market price. The public float for TYL is 41.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.09% of that float. The average trading volume for TYL on January 14, 2024 was 224.16K shares.

TYL’s Market Performance

The stock of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) has seen a 7.03% increase in the past week, with a 5.23% rise in the past month, and a 10.84% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.65% for TYL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.88% for TYL’s stock, with a 9.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TYL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TYL stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for TYL by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for TYL in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $490 based on the research report published on January 04, 2024 of the current year 2024.

TYL Trading at 4.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TYL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.51% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares surge +4.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TYL rose by +7.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $413.78. In addition, Tyler Technologies, Inc. saw 2.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TYL starting from MILLER BRIAN K, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $405.94 back on Dec 15. After this action, MILLER BRIAN K now owns 14,610 shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc., valued at $811,874 using the latest closing price.

MILLER BRIAN K, the Executive VP and CFO of Tyler Technologies, Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $410.22 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that MILLER BRIAN K is holding 14,610 shares at $1,025,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TYL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.69 for the present operating margin

+39.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tyler Technologies, Inc. stands at +8.88. The total capital return value is set at 5.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.50. Equity return is now at value 5.86, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL), the company’s capital structure generated 39.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.50. Total debt to assets is 21.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.