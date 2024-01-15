Tuya Inc ADR (TUYA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The public float for TUYA is 468.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TUYA on January 14, 2024 was 335.26K shares.

TUYA) stock’s latest price update

Tuya Inc ADR (NYSE: TUYA)'s stock price has plunge by -1.32% in relation to previous closing price of 2.27. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that Does Tuya Inc. Sponsored ADR (TUYA) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.

TUYA’s Market Performance

Tuya Inc ADR (TUYA) has experienced a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.19% rise in the past month, and a 50.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.12% for TUYA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.38% for TUYA’s stock, with a 23.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TUYA Trading at 10.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TUYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares surge +2.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TUYA remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.19. In addition, Tuya Inc ADR saw -2.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TUYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-85.84 for the present operating margin

+42.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tuya Inc ADR stands at -70.22. The total capital return value is set at -17.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.99. Equity return is now at value -7.45, with -6.82 for asset returns.

Based on Tuya Inc ADR (TUYA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.94. Total debt to assets is 0.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.54.

The receivables turnover for the company is 8.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.59.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tuya Inc ADR (TUYA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.